Q&A: Why more restrictions, and why now?

The Government this evening announced a swathe of new restrictions aimed at heading off the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, had told journalists in the hour before the announcement that Omicron now makes up 35% of cases here, and is expected to dominate in less than a week.

Q. Why are these restrictions being put in place?

A. From the Government Press Centre podium, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Dr Holohan were clear that the unknowns around Omicron meant action has to be taken.

The memories of last Christmas, when cases spiked and a months-long lockdown was implemented, are obviously fresh in the minds, but the vaccine programme had changed the landscape, they said.

That was before Omicron. Even if the variant is less severe than the currently-dominant Delta strain, modelling for potential scenarios shows between 8,000 and 20,000 new cases per day depending on the restrictions and reductions in contact in place.

Q. So it's not about how bad things are now but how bad they might get?

A. Exactly. Dr Holohan said that there will always be a link between high cases and hospitalisations. With Omicron around four times more transmissible than Delta, there is a chance, he said that hospitalisations prove to be too high for the system to handle.

However, he said that these levels of infection were "not inevitable". Mr Varadkar said the coming weeks could be particularly bad but the hope is that the peak of the wave does not last as long as previously.

"There will be dark days in January again. I can’t promise that next summer or Christmas will be better but I promise we will do everything we can."

Q. What about changes to close contacts?

A. Restricted movement advice for all close contacts regardless of primary vaccination status will be "enhanced". People that have received a booster will have to restrict their movements for five days with three antigen tests.

Those that have not received a booster (including those who are not fully vaccinated) will have to restrict their movements for 10 days.

The HSE will "consider the most appropriate testing schedule for this cohort". The HSE will incorporate this into the advice for close contacts in the coming days, the Government said. "There are specific arrangements already in place for healthcare workers that are close contacts and that this will continue."

Q. Will there be financial supports?

A. A statement from the Government said: "While the full range of supports which have so effectively protected businesses and workers throughout the pandemic remain in place for period ahead, including PUP, EWSS, CRSS and rates waiver, relevant schemes will be reviewed in light of these latest restrictions of businesses capacity to operate. There will be further announcement in due course." That announcement is due on Monday.

Q. When will these restrictions be in place until?

A. The Government will review the measures on January 30, but the Taoiseach said that if the Omicron wave proves less serious, they could be reviewed sooner.