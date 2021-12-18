Taoiseach urges 'unique resilience' in face of Omicron threat

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin has appealed to the public to use its “unique resilience, solidarity, and trust in science” to stop the unprecedented threat of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Announcing a raft of new restrictions, Mr Martin said the new strain, if left unchecked, “represents a very significant threat to hospital and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy”.

The pre-emptive measures come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said Omicron, which is four times more transmissible than the Delta variant, now makes up 35% of Covid cases.

It is expected to be the dominant strain in less than a week.

In his letter to the minister for health, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, warned the risk of a surge in the disease is “very high” and social mixing over the Christmas period would amplify this.

The most pessimistic scenarios, in modelling by Nphet, show in excess of 20,000 cases a day, with more than 2,000 people in hospitals, Dr Holohan said.

Mr Martin warned “we are going to see a massive rise in infections,” as he announced new restrictions heading into Christmas.

The new restrictions, which come into effect from midnight on Sunday until January 31, will see:

All pubs and restaurants close at 8pm;

Indoor events, cinemas, and theatres close at 8pm;

Indoor events will be capped at 50% or 1,000 attendees;

Outdoor events capped at 50% or 5,000 attendees;

Weddings can continue beyond 8pm, but guest capacity is limited to 100 people;

Close contacts of confirmed cases who have not received their third dose must restrict their movements for 10 days. Those who have received their must restrict for five days and take three antigen tests;

Everyone coming from abroad must produce a negative antigen or PCR test and is being advised to take antigen tests after they arrive.

Mr Martin called on the public to stay safe over Christmas, but acknowledged that the well of public resilience is drier than this time last year.

“We will come through this latest setback as we have come through everything else that Covid has thrown at us — together.

“We may have to dig a little bit deeper to access it this time, but the unique resilience, solidarity and trust in science that has marked Ireland out across the world will get us through this too.”

The new restrictions, however, were met with dismay by the hospitality industry.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said it was a “devastating blow” and described the 8pm curfew as a “defacto lockdown”.

He called for the Government to implement an emergency hospitality support package.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland called the move the “final gut punch for the sector”.

Its chief executive Padraig Cribben said: “The reality is this decision will decimate the trade that was already on its knees.

Christmas was the one chance we had to recoup some of the losses amassed earlier in the year but we’re now in a situation where staff will lose their jobs and pubs will shut one week before Christmas as they see little point in opening under these conditions.

Irish Hotels Federation president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane urged the Government to intervene with immediate additional business and employment support.

The Irish Examiner can also reveal that no minister pushed for a later closing time than 8pm.

After the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid was briefed by public health officials yesterday afternoon, a ‘solemn’ Cabinet agreed to implement additional restrictions because of the strength of the medical evidence presented about the threat to the health service.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night announced an acceleration of the booster vaccine programme.

From Sunday, those aged 40 to 49 will be able to get a booster in vaccination centres, GPs, and pharmacies.

A mixture of appointments and walk-in clinics will be used.

People in their 40s had originally been scheduled to get their boosters after Christmas, beginning on December 27.