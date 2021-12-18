Mother and baby home survivors want redress scheme scrapped after High Court victory

In a hugely significant victory for campaigners, the High Court has declared that the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation treated survivors unlawfully.

The ruling has called the commission's findings into question and survivors now say a much-criticised redress scheme must be scrapped as it was based on the "flawed" recommendations in the final report.

The Government will not be appealing the High Court's declaration that the survivors were wrongly refused their statutory right to reply to a draft of the commission’s findings.

This right was afforded to the religious orders and other alleged wrongdoers.

The court declared that eight survivors including Philomena Lee, Mary Harney, Mari Steed, Madeleine Bridget Marvier, Mary Isobelle Mullaney, and others not identified publicly were denied fair procedures by the State’s Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation which operated between 2015 and 2021.

Ms Harney, who was born in Bessborough in 1949, said campaigners have been "vindicated".

She said the court declaration demonstrates that the commission of investigation "failed in its statutory duty to witnesses and that the Government is not willing to stand over its work".

Ms Harney said the court's conclusion is a step towards justice for "all of the women and children incarcerated in the mother and baby institutions and separated from each other, and for those of us who were boarded out to abusive guardians."

Ms Lee, now 88, said: "The commission of investigation failed in its duty to impartially and fairly investigate and establish the truth. This has been confirmed by the High Court’s declaration today."

The Clann Project has now called on the Government to "drastically amend" the redress scheme and extend compensation to formerly ‘boarded out’ children.

They say the redress scheme, which is not accessible to more than 40% of survivors, must also be extended to all affected by forced family separation, illegal vaccine trials, forced labour, abuse as an adopted child, institutional abuse of any duration, and death.

"The impugned parts of the commission’s final report include findings and recommendations upon which the Government is relying to limit its proposed redress scheme.

"For example, the commission concluded that redress should not be granted for forced or illegal adoption, forced labour in Mother and Baby Homes generally, vaccine trials in Mother and Baby Homes, or the abuse of ‘boarded out’ or adopted people as children," the Clann Project said in a statement.

Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Sinéad Gibney said the case should never have needed to be taken.

“We must see a change not only to the political rhetoric but a systemic change in the State’s attitude and responsibility towards anyone who is a victim or survivor of State wrongdoing," she said.