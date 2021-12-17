Call for different approach to schools with high-infection rates

Adopting a localised approach to schools experiencing Covid outbreaks, the return of contact tracing, and vaccinations are among the measures called for by education spokespeople ahead of the Christmas break.

The Department of Education reiterated today that there are no plans to alter the school holidays in any way.

However, many children are expected to be absent from school next week given the current situation regarding the Omicron variant.

The approach towards schools in difficulty with an outbreak needs to change, according to Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour’s education spokesman.

“We can’t treat every school the same, when some schools are in very high infection areas.”

For example, Donaghmede in Dublin had the highest infection rate in the country a few weeks ago, and schools in the area recorded a high level of absences.

However, Mr Ó Ríordáin is also aware of a school in the area that "couldn't get anyone on the phone for a week".

“Public health and education need to work a lot closer together in order to engage proactively with schools in high infection rate areas.”

The Leaving Certificate also needs to be re-examined, he said, adding that many students have been affected by school staff shortages.

"We should also investigate having schools as centres for vaccination."

This will help take pressure off parents, and ensure school staff get their boosters.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Fein's education spokesman, also sees the Christmas break as a crucial opportunity to address mitigation measures in schools.

“Education is so important, we need to be throwing the kitchen sink at it,” he said.

“We need to put every resource necessary into this.”

This includes introducing a system of central procurement and distribution for Hepa filters, a return of contact tracing, and boosters for school staff and students.

“Getting rid of contact tracing means we don’t have a clear picture of what’s happening.”