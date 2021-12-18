Councils last year initiated 1,300 prosecutions for litter and waste breaches

Some 19,000 enforcement actions mostly regarding litter and waste were taken by local councils last year, but only just over 1,300 prosecutions were initiated.

Those are some of the findings of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) report on local authorities' actions in 2020, which also said that despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, councils still managed to carry out 180,000 inspections all round.

Local authorities handled over 85,000 environmental complaints during the year, predominantly relating to waste issues, the EPA said.

Despite those numbers, the number of inspections related to water, air, and noise dropped.

The EPA said the findings called for a "more focused and coordinated enforcement" by local authorities.

Inspections on the likes of farms, septic tanks, and the burning of solid fuels must get tighter, the report said.

Local authorities must implement better targeting of water enforcement activities in ‘at-risk’ areas and follow up on non-compliances where detected in agriculture and septic tanks; and must target and co-ordinate inspections of solid fuel.

In a new political and social era of environmental responsibility and awareness in the public consciousness, the number of staff involved in inspections has risen in recent years, but remains lower than the tail end of the so-called Celtic Tiger years, the data show.

The EPA said: "In 2020, staff numbers involved in environmental enforcement across all local authorities increased to just under 500 staff, continuing the upward trend of recent years but still below 2008 staffing levels."

Staff in local authorities enforce over 500 environmental protection obligations arising from more than 100 pieces of legislation, the EPA said.

The report shows that water, air, and noise enforcement needs beefing up, it added.

"Almost two-thirds of environment staff work in waste, and this is borne out by the much larger volume of waste inspections and enforcement actions.

"Staff in the water area account for about one-quarter of environment staff. Air quality and noise enforcement have limited resources which reflects the amount of enforcement activity in these sectors," it said.

Waste inspections accounted for 71% of the total carried out, the EPA said.

"Of note is that waste inspections levels were maintained and inspections underwater and air legislation declined. The number of prosecutions initiated in 2020 also fell with 409 prosecutions initiated in 2020, along with an additional 920 litter prosecutions being initiated."

Programme manager of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, Noel Byrne, said national water monitoring data is showing a continuing decline in water quality.

"More needs to be done to protect our water environment. Local authorities need to make sure that they are targeting inspections of farms and septic tanks in the areas of greatest risk and are taking effective enforcement action where non-compliances are found.”