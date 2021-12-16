Doolin Coast Guard to be reconstituted following 'irretrievable' breakdown in relations

Doolin Coast Guard unit is to be reconstituted on an interim basis to ensure rescue services are available to the local community and visitors.

Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton has asked the Irish Coast Guard to begin the process of reconstituting the unit which was stood down from operations and training activities last month.

This was because six volunteers, including the unit’s officer in charge, initially resigned, leaving it with just 11 members. The decision was then taken to stand down the whole unit — whose colleague Caitríona Lucas had lost her life in 2016 during the search for a missing man.

Morale is said to have dipped considerably over the way some volunteers perceived the Irish Coast Guard’s reaction to a critical Marine Casualty Investigation Board report into Ms Lucas’ death.

The report, and the way it was handled, is understood to have inflamed tensions in the unit that had existed for a number of years.

Mediator's report The decision to reconstitute the unit was made following receipt of a report and recommendation from independent mediator, Kieran Mulvey. It concluded that “certain relationships within the Doolin Coast Guard Unit have irretrievably broken down” and that “mutual trust, respect and confidence required to effectively operate a Coast Guard unit does not exist” within the unit. The report concludes that interpersonal difficulties are not capable of being resolved through the normal mediation process. In accordance with the recommendations of Mr Mulvey’s report, members of the Doolin Unit will now be permanently stood down. It will be reconstituted in the short term by temporarily appointing volunteers who the Coast Guard believe can work and operate together. A broader appointment process will commence in due course with the view to permanently restoring the Coast Guard Unit in the Doolin area.

A statement issued from the Department of Transport states: “Minister Naughton understands that this is a difficult decision and outcome for all concerned.

Inaction on the matter is not an option where there is a situation that a person may find themselves in trouble on or near the water into the future and require the assistance of a locally-based Coast Guard Unit.

“The provision of a robust and fully operational Coast Guard Unit to the Doolin area is the priority.”

The department also said a number of further recommendations in the report will also be implemented including further engagement with volunteers and a review of procedures affecting the unit around training, operations, equipment and activities.

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare, Cathal Crowe, said: “I understand this is a difficult decision and outcome for all concerned. However, we must accept that all other avenues to reconcile the deep-rooted issues at the base have been exhausted.

"I take some solace from the fact that Kieran Mulvey and minister Hildegarde Naughton are recommending an immediate reconstitution of the 18-crew station at Doolin."