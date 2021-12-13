Simon Coveney 'disappointed' as Irish climate change motion defeated at UN Security Council

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he is "disappointed" that Russia has vetoed an Irish resolution on climate change at the UN Security Council.

Ireland and Niger, who jointly lead the Expert Group on Climate and Security, had carried out consultations on the text of the resolution which would have linked climate change to global security for over two months, securing the support of 12 Security Council Members and over 100 UN Member States, who signed up as co-sponsors.

However Russia, a permanent Council member - voted against the resolution, along with one elected member - India, meaning the resolution was defeated. Mr Coveney said that the process alone confirms the need to link the two items.

"Although this is disappointing, the process confirms that the majority of UN member states believe the Council should factor the security risks of climate change into its decision-making.

"Ireland committed to advancing the issue of Climate and Security during our time on the Security Council, and this work represents a major step forward. It has highlighted the relevance of climate risks to international peace and security, and Ireland’s commitment to engaging constructively on such a key issue. We have consolidated support at the UN, and can galvanise work to focus on this issue in the future.

The question of the security implications of climate change will not go away. Recent analysis could not be more clear – the adverse effects of climate change are only going to worsen, contributing to insecurity and exacerbating conflict.

"It is telling that 80% of UN peacekeepers are deployed in countries that are the most exposed to climate change.

"It is our strong view that every organisation needs to address climate change within its own mandate. Conflict is complex with many drivers. Where climate change is a factor in exacerbating instability and undermining peace and security, the Security Council should use the tools at its disposal to tackle it."

High-level Irish sources say that there is a major reluctance to link the climate crisis and security by permanent members China and Russia, as well as non-permanent member India.

Germany, whose place on the council Ireland took, tried to get a similar resolution passed in 2019, but was unsuccessful.

Sources said that the three holdouts do not believe that the Security Council should deal with the climate change issue.