Gardaí seeking witnesses to serious collision in Dublin city centre

Gardaí seeking witnesses to serious collision in Dublin city centre

The woman was taken to St James' Hospital for treatment. File picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 13:33
Michelle McGlynn

A pedestrian was left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dublin city centre last night.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was struck by an SUV on George's Street at around 9pm.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to St James' Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has since fully re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Hands holding a grate full of fresh vegetables Organic farm must pay €8,000 compensation after telling HIV positive volunteer to leave
UCD Dublin drop-in Vaccination Centre Government considering reducing gap between initial vaccination and booster
Pedestrian, 60s, killed after being struck by car Pedestrian, 60s, killed after being struck by car
<p>Simon Harris says that everyone who is eligible for a booster vaccine will receive an appointment for one, but the walk-in centres are an "additional way" of administering as many jabs as possible.</p>

Government 'very eager' to rollout boosters for over-40s before New Year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices