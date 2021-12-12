Yellow wind warnings issued for seven counties

More windy weather is in store today after Storm Barra wreaked havoc during the week.
Two yellow wind warnings will take effect later for a number of counties in the west, southwest and northwest.
A status yellow wind warning will take effect at 3pm today for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected along coasts and on higher ground with some fallen trees and power outages possible.
The warning will stay in place for these counties until 11pm tonight.
A second yellow wind alert will also take effect at 3pm this afternoon for Clare and Kerry which will last until 8pm.
Some trees are also expected to fall with power expected to be out in those counties too, due to gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour.