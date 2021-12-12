Pedestrian, 60s, killed after being struck by car

A man has been killed after he was struck by a vehicle yesterday evening.

The incident occurred on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Naas General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

There were no other injuries reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene and the road has been reopened.

Gardaí investigating the fatal collision are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling along the Maynooth Road and the surrounding area between 10.00pm and 11.30pm yesterday evening, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.