AA Ireland: 70% of motorists have been on receiving end of road rage

Seven in 10 Irish drivers have been on the receiving end of another motorist's road rage, according to new figures.

More than half of those who took part in a recent survey from AA Ireland said they had experienced aggressive driving behaviour from someone else in the form of risky overtaking, beeping or flashing lights, tailgating or ‘brake testing’ - having someone pull in in front of their vehicle and jamming on the brakes.

One in four Irish drivers said they had endured verbal abuse from another motorist, though just 1% reported encountering any physical violence outside of their vehicle as a result.

An overwhelming majority of those surveyed (98%) said they had become irritated at another driver's behaviour while on the roads, with three in four stating that this was a regular experience.

While nearly all of us have become frustrated while on the roads, the survey found that most people will not act on their irritation - 96% of drivers said they had never left their car to confront another road user.

Six in 10 said confessed to having shouted insults at other drivers while on the roads, though this figure drops to three in 10 when the driver believed their insults would actually be heard by the other motorist.

Paddy Comyn of AA Ireland said that though road rage is something most of us experience in one way or another, it is still something of a hidden issue.

“Road rage isn’t just the stereotypical image of someone screaming at the steering wheel, or two drivers squaring up to each other on the roadside. This survey shows that road rage can take many forms,” he said.

“Aggressive behaviour on the road can lead to collisions and injuries, but even where it doesn’t, it has long-term effects on the victims. Respondents told us they still remember the fear years after an incident, or that they avoided driving in certain situations again.

As for the impact of the pandemic, more than one-third of drivers (35%) feel as though road rage has gotten worse over the past two years, against 40% who said it’s as bad now as it was in 2019.

Mr Comyn said the best advice for someone dealing with a road rage incident is to not engage. "All the experts tell us that there’s simply no point engaging with someone who’s in full road rage mode. Don’t respond to their behaviour and in serious cases, call the gardaí, or drive to the nearest Garda station," he said.

Mr Comyn's advice for anyone who is quick to anger on the roads is to mentally "reframe" driving by doing something to make journeys more enjoyable, such as listening to music. "Leave time to get to your destination, and remind yourself that other drivers are not challengers," he added.