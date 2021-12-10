Tensions in government over abortion legislation review 

The Taoiseach has strongly denied that the terms of a review of abortion legislation were withheld from Cabinet to avoid a row.

Tensions are rising in the coalition around the review, with one minister last night expressing surprise at the "narrow interpretation" adopted by Mr Donnelly for it.

"Generally, I think people would be a bit taken aback by it," the minister said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly described the review as a "predetermined process", which is "at odds with previous statutory reviews" as he said it is likely to omit any examination of the laws passed by the Oireachtas in 2018.

At Leaders’ Questions, Mr Kelly said that when the historic legislation was debated and passed it was the understanding of TDs that there would be a review of the operation of the legislation, inclusive of policy, within three years.

“Instead, the minister is only planning a review to see how it's operating as intended, and not to look at the legislation underpinning it,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he agreed with the basic point made by Mr Kelly that "we should, at least at some point, examine some of the issues around the legislation".

Asked if Mr Donnelly had deliberately chosen not to bring a memo on the review to Cabinet to avoid confrontation with anti-choice ministers, Micheál Martin told reporters “absolutely not”.

Mr Donnelly's spokesperson said a number of updates had been brought to Cabinet on the review this year, but the terms of reference did not require Cabinet approval.

However, Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan, who sat on the Eighth Amendment Committee, said Mr Donnelly had been very badly briefed when he appeared before the Health Committee this week to speak about the review.

"He didn't seem to know what was going on", said Mr Durkan who hit out at the fact that the Oireachtas Health Committee had not been consulted in drafting the terms of reference of the review.

Another government source, who also cited the lack of consultation, said: "It's certainly not good for women to be having political rows on issues. But it's also not good for any politician because this miscommunication at the Oireachtas committee has thrust this issue back in the limelight, which very few politicians, regardless of their persuasion, would like to be the case. There is political safety in doing this thing on a cross-party basis, it's not a partisan issue."