Love Island, dance challenges, and beans on Weetabix - here's what got us tweeting in 2021

A video of dancing gardaí and an inauguration day message from President Joe Biden were among Ireland’s most-liked tweets of the year, and Covid-19 was the most used hashtag.

In a year of social distancing, it’s not surprising that the virus dominated much of the discussion on the social media platform Twitter. But we found plenty to distract, entertain and annoy us according to the Year on Twitter 2021 survey.

President Joe Biden’s “It’s a new day in America”, tweeted on inauguration day in January, was the most liked tweet in Ireland this year, while An Garda Siochána’s Jerusalema Challenge video, posted on February 2, as they stepped up to the challenge from their Swiss counterparts, was the most liked Tweet from an Irish account.

After Covid, the struggles of mica-affected homeowners was the second most discussed Irish news story of the year, followed by the tragic disappearance and death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe in June, with the Leaving Cert and Brexit also in the top five news items.

Love Island, Eurovision, St Patrick’s Day, Line of Duty, and The Late Late were among the hot entertainment topics.

There was a lot of sadness following the closure of one of Dublin’s oldest bookshops, Chapter Books, and an outpouring of support for Jimmy Carr following the death of his friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock.

But we also saw the funny side of life with the suggestion from Weetabix last February that we enjoy their breakfast cereal with beans leaving us in stitches, and Paul McDonnell’s dad's effort at recording a ‘happy birthday’ video for a son in Australia, but not being able to get past the word ‘hello’, also giving us a much needed laugh.

Manchester United’s ‘Welcome Home @Cristiano’ tweet in August was the most retweeted sporting moment of 2021, while gymnast Rhys McLenaghan’s ‘thank you for the support’ tweet in August, after his slip on the pommel horse, was the most liked Irish sporting post.

A thread of fashion confessions in August, prompted by a tweet from a person who revealed she was called 'Super Mario’ after wearing a red beret in Waterford, was one of the most liked threads of the year.

In international news, sport dominated on Irish Twitter with the ups and downs at Manchester United seeing it top at least one league table, followed by the delayed 2020 Euro championships and Liverpool FC.

Bitcoin was the most discussed international topic, with crypto tweets increasing by 42% in the year after lockdown.

Film generated a lot of discussion with Zack Snyder's Justice League in top spot, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, even before it sees its official release here, and The Suicide Squad, Black Widow and Dune completing the top five.

Katie Taylor was the most discussed female sports star on Irish Twitter this year with Marcus Rashford topping the list of male soccer stars.

While Garth Brooks was trending in Ireland recently on the back of his Croke Park gigs’ announcement, he just missed out on making it into this year’s list of Irish Twitter’s most talked-about musicians, with boyband, BTS, the most discussed music handle in Ireland.