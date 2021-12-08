Storm Barra: All schools to reopen as normal on Thursday morning

Schools and creches throughout the country are to reopen as usual tomorrow morning following two days of disruptions due to Storm Barra.
Schools in 12 counties remain closed today following the storm, which left thousands of homes without power.
The Department of Education has this Wednesday afternoon advised that schools throughout the country open tomorrow as usual.
A spokesperson for the department said it "would like to thank school communities, staff, students and parents, as well as the emergency services for their support during Storm Barra."
Late on Tuesday night after Dublin was moved to a status orange weather alert, it was added to the list of counties where schools were advised to remain shut.
It joined Cork, Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Kerry, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo, and Wexford, where schools are all closed today.