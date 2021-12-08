30,000 homes without power as Storm Barra clean up continues

Around 30,000 people remain without power this afternoon with ESB crews working to restore electricity to as many customers as possible.

The worst affected areas are counties along the west and north-west coast.

As clean-up efforts following Storm Barra continue reports from across the country show a lot of trees, debris and fallen electricity wires are affecting the country's road and rail network.

The ESB says in all situations where cables have fallen, they should be contacted on 1850 372999.

"Never touch fallen cables"

Real-time updates and report an outage on www.PowerCheck.ie.

Weather

National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) crisis management team say they will continue to liaise with Met Éireann to monitor the weather situation and issue further updates where needed.

Storm Barra continues to have an effect across Ireland with strong, gusty northwest winds battering parts of the country.

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Mayo Rain and sleet are expected across north Leinster and Ulster throughout the evening with the highest temperatures of 4C to 7C, dropping to 0C to 3C later on tonight, with the possibility of ice and frost in parts.

In Munster, cold and windy conditions will continue throughout the evening, with some sunny spells and scattered showers.

Tonight will bring dry, calm and clear conditions with the possibility of some frost and ice, with outbreaks of moving in through as the night goes on.

