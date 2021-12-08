Irish Prisons Service paid €5.6 million to company outside of public spending laws

The Irish Prisons Service paid €5.6 million in 2020, in a deal outside of public spending laws, to a company with whom previous prisons deals had prompted an ongoing external investigation.

The deal for facilities management services in Ireland’s prisons with LMC FM, a company with offices in Dublin and Tipperary, was finalised in July 2020. The contract is due to last seven years.

The contract was agreed after a tender competition run by the Office of Government Procurement between 2018 and 2020. It’s believed that despite the official nature of that competition, the contract has been marked as non-compliant due to multiple examples of works being carried out surplus to what was originally agreed.

Non-compliant procurement is that which does not comply with public spending laws, for possible reasons including there having been no competition process, tenders not being publicly released, or irregularities in terms of the works being tendered for.

The official reason given by the Department of Justice to the Public Accounts Committee as to why the €5.6 million spend was non-compliant is ‘Delay - OGP & Partners’. Requests for clarity as to what the phrase means, and regarding the deal in general, were not replied to by the Department, the IPS, or LMC itself.

The OGP’s parent body, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, said queries should be addressed to the prisons service, but said that the “IPS custodial environment has a high level of complexities” meaning that “detailed scoping for a contract of this nature was required”.

“Along with requesting OGP to support the procurement process, IPS engaged an international consultancy firm, ARUP, to provide assistance on technical specifications,” a spokesperson said.

“The project was successfully concluded in July 2020.”

Rolling contract

LMC was first awarded the contract to perform facilities management for the prison service in December 2014 for four years, at a value of €1.5m per year. The contract was renewed on a rolling basis in 2019.

In September 2019 a senior official in the IPS reported concerns regarding irregularities in the LMC contract, specifically that “various blocks of work have been awarded to this company without any justification or basis from a procurement viewpoint”, to the then secretary-general of the Department of Justice Aidan O’Driscoll.

The same official told the Public Accounts Committee in January of this year that when he first raised his concerns regarding the LMC contract and “the apparent placing of large amounts of work with the company outside of any valid tender or procurement process” with his line manager in 2018, said procurement instead “continued and accelerated”.

He added that he had requested that the placing of such work with LMC be “paused pending investigation” but that this request “was ignored”.

After being referred to secretary-general O’Driscoll, there the matter was reported to the Department of Justice’s internal audit section, which in turn commissioned an external investigation into the matter by consultants EY in March 2020.

Unpublished report

While it’s understood that report had been largely finalised by September of 2020, it has yet to be published.

In May of 2021 current secretary-general of Justice Oonagh McPhillips told the Public Accounts Committee that the report “is understood to be at an advanced stage and is expected to be finalised later this year”.

Catherine Murphy: 'This report absolutely has to be published. What’s the point in doing them if they’re not published in a timely way?'

The Department did not respond to a query as to when the report will be finalised.

“This report absolutely has to be published. What’s the point in doing them if they’re not published in a timely way? It should be done as a matter of form,” Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats TD and vice chair of the PAC, said.

She added that a seven-year contract for a company involved in an investigation regarding State procurement processes “seems excessive”.

The prisons service meanwhile said the Irish Examiner's queries “are currently being considered” but that a response may be delayed “due to current issues with regard to the management of Covid-19”.

The €5.6m paid to LMC is the largest tranche of non-compliant procurement expended by the IPS in 2020, out of a total of €15.5m.

Other companies detailed in the spend include CPL Recruitment — an outsourcing company frequently used by the State across the pandemic — which was paid €3.1m for locum nurses, and Locumotion Ltd which received €1.8m for “dental and GP service”. Both of those contracts were rollovers from expired deals.