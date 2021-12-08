Varadkar assures hospitality and arts sectors Covid support package 'is coming their way'

Mr Varadkar said: "We'd expect to have a proposal this evening and to be able to make a decision this evening or tomorrow." Photo: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 12:52
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

A backdated Covid support package for the hospitality and arts sectors is expected to be signed off on this evening.

Extra supports to help restaurants, live entertainment and other businesses impacted by the latest restrictions were not ready to bring to Cabinet on Tuesday, however, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has assured these sectors that "financial support is coming their way".

Speaking in Drogheda, Co. Louth, Mr Varadkar said he had been in contact with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe this morning and the final details are being hammered out with Department officials.

"We'd expect to have a proposal this evening and to be able to make a decision this evening or tomorrow.

"We are trying to get it right. There is a Government decision made already that allows a degree of flexibility around the things that businesses are concerned about, which is the cap, for example, and the turnover rule.

"So we just want to make sure we get it right so that we are able to target the financial support to those companies that need it the most and that is those in the hospitality the events and arts sector."

Mr Varadkar has promised that even if payments are delayed, they will be backdated to when the latest Covid measures were announced.

"Any inconvenience or loss will be a matter of time not a matter of money. We will backdate to the date on which the restrictions were imposed," Mr Varadkar said.

COVID-19
