Niac recommends use of Covid-19 vaccine on children aged 5 to 11

Niac advised Government today that children aged 5 to 11 should be vaccinated. Picture: File.

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 10:48
Caitlín Griffin

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended that Covid-19 vaccinations be offered to children aged five to 11 years.

The advice has been given to Government today, meaning approximately 480,000 primary school children will now be offered a vaccine.

The vaccine for this group is a lower dose and is expected to arrive in the country soon.

It is likely to be January when the rollout for this age group begins, while some children with an underlying medical condition or living with someone who is immunocompromised, may receive their vaccine this month.

Up to now, vaccines had only been approved for use in people aged 12 and older.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today's announcement "is another positive step forward in our country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Mr Donnelly said extending vaccination to this age group will "offer another layer of protection to our children, and to those around them."

The vaccine given to children called Comirnaty, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, is a weaker dose of the vaccine given to adults and will be given as a two-dose schedule, three weeks apart.

Speaking on the booster vaccine, which has now been extended to those over 50, Mr Donnelly told people do not hesitate in getting their third shot.

“We are already beginning to see a significant reduction in incidence of Covid-19 infection in the over 75 age group, where people have been taking up the offer of a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in high numbers. 

"This is really good news and shows the benefits of receiving a third/booster dose.

Do not wait until after Christmas to receive your booster vaccine or come forward for your first dose, the benefits of receiving your booster dose far outweigh any potential risks that may arise in the meantime.

“It is vital that all of us prioritise our booster appointments as soon as we receive them or make the time to attend a walk-in vaccination clinic if that option is available.”

