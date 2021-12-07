Storm Barra: Schools and childcare facilities in 11 counties to remain closed tomorrow

Schools, early learning and care, and school-age childcare services are to remain shut tomorrow in counties either currently under, or scheduled to be under, Red or Orange warnings, the Department of Education has advised.
This means schools and childcare facilities in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Kerry, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Wexford should remain closed on Wednesday.
The Department of Education said this is to allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.
Schools and childcare services no longer under Red or Orange alert can reopen if they are satisfied there are no risks, such as fallen wires or serious property damage.
If a school in a Yellow area (all other counties) is experiencing a particular issue relating to the storm, their board of management can make the decision to remain closed tomorrow.
The Department also said that if an individual childcare service in an area under a yellow warning is still experiencing a particular local issue relating to the storm and cannot open, they can apply for Force Majeure funding.
All schools and childcare facilities "should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area," a spokesperson said.