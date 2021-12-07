Storm Barra: Schools and childcare facilities in 11 counties to remain closed tomorrow

Storm Barra: Schools and childcare facilities in 11 counties to remain closed tomorrow

The Department of Education said this is to allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.  Picture Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 18:48
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Schools, early learning and care, and school-age childcare services are to remain shut tomorrow in counties either currently under, or scheduled to be under, Red or Orange warnings, the Department of Education has advised. 

This means schools and childcare facilities in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Kerry, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Wexford should remain closed on Wednesday.  

The Department of Education said this is to allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.

Schools and childcare services no longer under Red or Orange alert can reopen if they are satisfied there are no risks, such as fallen wires or serious property damage. 

If a school in a Yellow area (all other counties) is experiencing a particular issue relating to the storm, their board of management can make the decision to remain closed tomorrow.

The Department also said that if an individual childcare service in an area under a yellow warning is still experiencing a particular local issue relating to the storm and cannot open, they can apply for Force Majeure funding.

All schools and childcare facilities "should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area," a spokesperson said. 

Read More

Cabinet agrees funding model to support freezing of childcare fees

More in this section

Trampoline removed from electricity pole after being blown away by Storm Barra Trampoline removed from electricity pole after being blown away by Storm Barra
Newsnight complaint Paris production company offices searched in Lyra McKee murder probe
Storm Barra: National Emergency Group gives update on 'major disruption' Storm Barra: National Emergency Group gives update on 'major disruption'
#Storm BarraSchoolsEducationPerson: Norma Foley
Storm Barra: Schools and childcare facilities in 11 counties to remain closed tomorrow

Falling trees strike two cars as they drive past in separate incidents in Wicklow

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices