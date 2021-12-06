Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Carlow

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing in Carlow.
Helen McDonnell, 15 is missing from the Carlow area since Friday, December 3, 2021.
Helen is described as being 5’ 1” in height, with a slim build.
She has long, brown hair and has blue eyes and when last seen, she was wearing a black, fur-lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.