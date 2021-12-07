Mental health, smoking, weight gain, and binge drinking: Pandemic takes its toll

One in three people say their mental health has worsened since the start of the pandemic, with almost the same number now smoking more often and 81% feel less socially connected.

However, 42% of drinkers say they drink less alcohol now, with just 13% saying their intake has increased.

That is according to the Government’s latest Healthy Ireland survey, carried out among 7,454 people aged 15 and older between October 2020 and March this year.

The survey found people’s positive mental health has declined overall from a score of 67.8 five years ago to 62.4 now.

“Positive mental health is highest among those aged 25 to 34 and those aged 65 to 74 (both 64) and lowest among those aged 45 to 64 (60.8),” the survey found.

'Rising levels of psychological distress'

Measurement of negative mental health found indications of “rising levels of psychological distress” across the population.

People aged 15 to 24 had the most concerning scores, with women of this age at particular risk. People living in Dublin reported more negative mental health than elsewhere.

The survey also found: “A large majority (81%) report feeling less socially connected due to the Covid-19 restrictions”, with 15% saying connections have not changed and just 4% saying they feel more connected.

However, the survey also found on a personal level: “The majority report that the quality of their relationships with other people have remained unchanged”.

Questions on women’s health found women are over three times less likely to binge drink than men and are more likely to have visited a GP. The survey found 37% of women aged 35 to 64 gained weight since the pandemic started, although more women under-35 said they lost weight compared to older women.

Parenting roles

Looking at parenting roles, the survey found 36% of mothers, previously found to bear the brunt of home-schooling, said they put on weight compared to 28% of fathers.

Across men and women, the survey found: “29% report having gained weight, while 11% report having lost weight. A majority (58%) say their weight has not changed.”

The survey also found 18% of the population are smokers.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said: “I am keenly aware of the ongoing need for additional supports for mental health services, and an increased focus on social connectedness and suicide prevention.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the findings would improve understanding of the pandemic's impact on mental health.