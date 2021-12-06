Pandemic has worsened access to medical treatment

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing problems in the Irish healthcare system and worsened the level of access to treatment, according to a new report.

A policy briefing on ‘Healthcare in Ireland’ by Social Justice Ireland (SJI) found that working towards full universal healthcare for all was the best way of tackling the current difficulties in a system that was already under strain before the pandemic hit.

Analysing data from multiple sources, the briefing outlined how almost three in every 10 of the 628,756 people awaiting outpatient treatment last March had been waiting for at least 18 months.

It said Ireland’s health system ranked 22nd out of 35 countries in 2018, but on the issue of accessibility, Ireland ranked worst.

The report also referenced the latest available data which shows 2,112 children and young people were awaiting supports from the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), with one in 10 waiting for treatment for 12 months or more.

SJI said that Ireland remains the only western European country without universal coverage for primary care and that Covid-19 has exacerbated many issues in society, including healthcare.

“Ireland’s complex two-tier healthcare system means that private patients have speedier access to both diagnostics and treatment, while those in the public system can spend lengthy periods waiting for a first appointment with a specialist and for treatment,” said Colette Bennett, economic and social analyst with SJI.

“Furthermore, a mental health crisis is likely to be a prevailing legacy from Covid-19, not just because of the immediate stress, but also because of the impact of the illness on those who contract it and their wider circle.”

Advocating medical-card cover for all people who are vulnerable, a statutory entitlement to home care services, and increased efforts to cut waiting lists, SJI said change was needed.

“Obtaining value for money is essential, but efficiencies must be delivered without compromising the quality of the service and without disproportionately disadvantaging poorer people,” said Seán Healy, CEO of SJI.

As well as a debate on the overall budget for healthcare, there should be transparency on the allocation to each of the services.

“Reform will require investment before savings can be made.”