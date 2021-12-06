UCD president resigning to take new role at Murdoch University in Perth

The president of University College Dublin (UCD) is to resign from his post next April to take a new role at Murdoch University in Perth.
Professor Andrew Deeks announced his intention to resign from UCD in 2022 this Monday morning in order to take up the role of vice-chancellor at the university in his hometown in Western Australia.
In a communication to students, Prof Deeks said he greatly enjoyed his time at UCD despite the various challenges Irish universities have faced in the last eight years.
“I have been constantly impressed by the dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff, by the talent and achievement of our students and alumni, and by the generous support we have received from alumni and philanthropists.”
“UCD is in a strong position academically and financially, with exciting plans for the future, and has come through the trials of the pandemic in good shape.”
“My family and I have felt very welcome and at home here in Ireland, and we have built some great friendships.” “I will leave UCD and Ireland with great memories and will look back on my time here with warmth and affection.”
Professor Mark Rogers, UCD deputy president, will become acting president on his departure until the UCD governing authority appoints its next president.