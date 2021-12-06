UCD president resigning to take new role at Murdoch University in Perth

UCD president resigning to take new role at Murdoch University in Perth

UCD President Andrew Deeks. File picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 11:58
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

The president of University College Dublin (UCD) is to resign from his post next April to take a new role at Murdoch University in Perth.

Professor Andrew Deeks announced his intention to resign from UCD in 2022 this Monday morning in order to take up the role of vice-chancellor at the university in his hometown in Western Australia.

In a communication to students, Prof Deeks said he greatly enjoyed his time at UCD despite the various challenges Irish universities have faced in the last eight years.

“I have been constantly impressed by the dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff, by the talent and achievement of our students and alumni, and by the generous support we have received from alumni and philanthropists.” 

“UCD is in a strong position academically and financially, with exciting plans for the future, and has come through the trials of the pandemic in good shape.” 

“My family and I have felt very welcome and at home here in Ireland, and we have built some great friendships.” “I will leave UCD and Ireland with great memories and will look back on my time here with warmth and affection.”

Professor Mark Rogers, UCD deputy president, will become acting president on his departure until the UCD governing authority appoints its next president.

Read More

Department says non-mask wearing pupils should not be excluded in 'first instance'

More in this section

'Don’t make unnecessary journeys' warns Met Éireann as 'violent' Storm Barra approaches 'Don’t make unnecessary journeys' warns Met Éireann as 'violent' Storm Barra approaches
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2021 Concerns raised over delay in hiring chief executive of new Parole Board
Free School plans Department says non-mask wearing pupils should not be excluded in 'first instance'
<p>Christmas shoppers in Henry Street Dublin, the morning after the Government announced the new Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Here are the new Covid restrictions that will come into place tomorrow 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices