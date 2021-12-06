Parents urged to work with schools on face masks rollout

Parents are being asked to work with schools “in a spirit of partnership and co-operation” as the new advice regarding the wearing of masks is rolled out.

The measures, which were brought in last week, say that children aged from nine upwards should wear masks in school, following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The Department of Education has today issued advice to schools in relation to these measures.

One of the topics addressed was what happens when a child attends school without a face mask.

According to the department, where this issue arises, schools will engage “pragmatically and sensitively” with parents to explore any particular difficulties arising for the child.

They added that in “limited circumstances” where a face mask cannot be worn, clear visors may be considered.

“Parents are encouraged to work with schools in a spirit of partnership and co-operation to ensure the safety of the whole school community,” the advice from the department states.

In implementing the public health measure, it is not intended that any child will be excluded by the school in the first instance.

According to the department, a “solution-focused engagement” between the school and the child’s parents or guardians should take place.

Children may be exempt from wearing masks if they fall into a number of categories.

This includes any pupil with difficulty breathing or other relevant medical conditions, any pupil who is unable to remove the cloth face mask or visor without assistance, and any pupil who has special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the cloth face mask.

The last category includes pupils with intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, sensory concerns or tactile sensitivity.

“It should also be noted that where a school is aware, having consulted with the parent or guardian, that a child’s needs are such that mask-wearing is not appropriate, no medical certification is needed,” the department said.

When it comes to students with hearing loss, schools should consider the use of visors over masks.

The department says schools are advised to arrange regular breaks and facilitate children taking a break outdoors where possible.

It is not necessary for pupils to wear face masks outdoors, nor do they need to be worn while pupils are eating their lunch at their desks or taking a drink during class.

It is also not necessary for pupils to wear a face mask while taking part in PE classes or while playing sports.

Students who are taking part in singing or playing musical instruments will also not be required to wear a mask.

When classes are mixed with pupils in third class and second class or a lower class, only pupils in third class are required to wear face masks, the department has said.