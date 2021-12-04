Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 39, missing from Donegal

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 15:14

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from Donegal and have issued an appeal for help in locating her.

Monika Furgal, 39, went missing from her home in Letterkenny on Thursday, December 2.

Monika is described as being 5 foot in height with a thin build. She has dark brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a red jacket, black leggings and a light-coloured cap.

Monika’s family are also concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Monika’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

