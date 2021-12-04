5,622 new Covid cases as hospitalisations fall

Some 487 patients with the virus are in hospital, with 114 in intensive care.

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 13:45
Steve Neville

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5,622 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today. 

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen below 500 for the first time in almost a month.

November 8 was the last time that Covid hospitalisations fell below 500.

It comes as the Government announced a raft of new Covid restrictions heading into the Christmas period. 

From December 7, nightclubs will close while there will also be a return of strict social distancing in bars and restaurants.

There will be table service only and a 1m distance between groups with a maximum of six per table.

There will also be a maximum of 50% capacity for entertainment, cultural, community, and sporting events, which must all be fully seated and Covid passes will be required for gyms and leisure centres.

Meanwhile, long queues were again seen at some walk-in vaccination clinics on Saturday.

The clinics are open in a number of cities and are offering first or second vaccine doses as well as booster jabs for healthcare workers and those over the age of 60.

At around 11.30am, the queuing times for clinics at Cork City Hall and Citywest in Dublin were around one hour.

These times have since shortened and the HSE is updating the queuing times on social media throughout the day.

Last weekend, long queues at the clinics saw people waiting for hours in freezing weather conditions for booster jabs.

Dr Lucy Jessop, from the National Immunisation Office, has urged people to check social media to see if there is a wait at their local clinic.

So far 913,670 booster doses have been administered, as of December 2. 

Hopes of a normal Christmas dashed by raft of new Covid restrictions

