HSE app helps those with intellectual disabilities to communicate health needs 

HSE app helps those with intellectual disabilities to communicate health needs 

Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte said the app was a 'wonderful initiative', and a patient safety communication tool which enables the voices of those with intellectual disabilities to be heard. File picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 13:48
Ellen O'Regan

People with intellectual disabilities will now be able to communicate their needs to healthcare professionals with a new HSE app.

The HSE Health Passport App is designed to help those with an intellectual disability to express their unique requirements when in a healthcare setting.

Users can input information about themselves and their medical history, and can also include information under “Communication”, “Looking after me” and “Keeping me safe and happy”.

The app helps healthcare staff understand the abilities and needs of a patient, enabling them to provide better, safer care by providing reasonable adjustments before undertaking any assessment, examination or treatment of people with an intellectual disability.

The Health Passport has existed since 2017, as a paper document.

The Health Passport App is funded by the Department of Health through the Sláintecare Integration Fund, and is available for free on iOS and Android.

Kathleen McBride from Donegal said the Health Passport allowed treatment to begin immediately when her son Martin, who has an intellectual disability, recently visited the emergency department.

“It was of great help to both us and the medical profession as his files are not available on arrival. The information on his Health Passport allowed treatment to begin immediately as Martin was then diagnosed with pneumonia,” she said.

“It also gave important information such as to put drip in Martin’s left side and to take his temperature on his right side as in a stressful situation we forget to mention these important details. The doctor that attended Martin thought the Health Passport was a great idea and was grateful that all his important information was at hand,” she added.

Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte said the app was a “wonderful initiative”, and a patient safety communication tool which enables the voices of those with intellectual disabilities to be heard.

“In line with the Sláintecare vision, this project puts the patient at the centre of the system and also facilitates engagement and empowerment of citizens with an intellectual disability to manage their health conditions better,” she said.

Read More

Amy Begley: I am a person with intellectual disability, and that's just the way it is

More in this section

PSNI stock Three arrested over death of woman, 20, in Co Down
Coronavirus - Thu Jun 24, 2021 Weekly update shows 40 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
‘Slight relief’ in Covid hospitalisations as HSE ramps up to meet booster demand ‘Slight relief’ in Covid hospitalisations as HSE ramps up to meet booster demand
<p>Gardaí investigating the murder of Sandra Collins are today renewing their appeal for information on the eve of the 21st anniversary of her disappearance. </p>

Gardaí investigating 2000 murder renew appeal for information 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices