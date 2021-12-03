HSE app helps those with intellectual disabilities to communicate health needs 

People with intellectual disabilities will now be able to communicate their needs to healthcare professionals with a new HSE app.

The HSE Health Passport App is designed to help those with an intellectual disability to express their unique requirements when in a healthcare setting.

Users can input information about themselves and their medical history, and can also include information under “Communication”, “Looking after me” and “Keeping me safe and happy”.

The app helps healthcare staff understand the abilities and needs of a patient, enabling them to provide better, safer care by providing reasonable adjustments before undertaking any assessment, examination or treatment of people with an intellectual disability.

The Health Passport has existed since 2017, as a paper document.

The Health Passport App is funded by the Department of Health through the Sláintecare Integration Fund, and is available for free on iOS and Android.

Kathleen McBride from Donegal said the Health Passport allowed treatment to begin immediately when her son Martin, who has an intellectual disability, recently visited the emergency department.

“It was of great help to both us and the medical profession as his files are not available on arrival. The information on his Health Passport allowed treatment to begin immediately as Martin was then diagnosed with pneumonia,” she said.

“It also gave important information such as to put drip in Martin’s left side and to take his temperature on his right side as in a stressful situation we forget to mention these important details. The doctor that attended Martin thought the Health Passport was a great idea and was grateful that all his important information was at hand,” she added.

Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte said the app was a “wonderful initiative”, and a patient safety communication tool which enables the voices of those with intellectual disabilities to be heard.

“In line with the Sláintecare vision, this project puts the patient at the centre of the system and also facilitates engagement and empowerment of citizens with an intellectual disability to manage their health conditions better,” she said.