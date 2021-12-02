Covid-19: Nphet recommends restrictions on household visits

People will not be allowed to have more than three other households in their homes until February, under new Covid-19 restrictions recommended to the Government.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that no more than three households can visit another home at one time, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Senior Government sources told the Irish Examiner the restrictions, once approved by Cabinet, will be in place “throughout December and January” at least, until we “get to grips with the Omicron variant”.

Among the measures for hospitality, which are believed to have been considered by Nphet include:

eliminating the capacity of people to book multiple tables;

reducing numbers to six people per table and restricting opening times;

There is also a recommendation that will see the extension of Covid certs to other areas beyond hospitality.

Senior sources also said the Government could move as early as tomorrow to bolster targeted financial supports for hospitality businesses for both employers and employees.

There was a view that they don't require a Cabinet decision and could happen immediately.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are to meet with hospitality industry representatives tomorrow to discuss the impact of the latest restrictions on turnover.

Floods of cancellations have occurred in the past week since Nphet first urged a tempering of social contacts.

Cuts to the employment wage subsidy scheme on Wednesday have been widely criticised, and there have been widespread calls for it to be reinstated along with other supports.

Meanwhile, the HSE warned that the health system is on “high alert” heading into the winter with Covid-patient numbers stabilising at a very high level.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said having 117 people with one illness in ICUs using 40% of the beds is “not normal” and he urged the public to continue following public health measures.

He called on unvaccinated people to keep coming forward for their shots. They make up just 6.5% of adults but account for 48% of Covid hospitalisations and 50% of ICU patients, he said.

The Irish restrictions come as Germany moved to impose a de facto lockdown on people who are not vaccinated as more than 70,000 newly confirmed infections were reported in the country in a 24-hour period.

Unvaccinated people will be excluded from non-essential shops, and cultural and recreational venues, and the German parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.