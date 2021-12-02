'Clear, consistent, and concise': Principals seek better communication about new mask-wearing rules

The chief executive of the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN) has called for clear, consistent and concise information for school communities to ensure they remain open and safe.

Padraig Clerkin also criticised the failure of the Department of Education and public health officials to meet with all the partners involved before introducing the new mask-wearing restrictions at short notice.

All the partners involved should have sat around a table “to thrash out” the issues involved, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Guidelines around mask-wearing in schools were issued on Tuesday night and came in effect on Wednesday.

Mr Clerkin urged public health to monitor every possible mitigation measure needed to keep school communities safe.

This was a difficult and challenging time for school principals, boards of management, teachers, children, and their parents, he said.

Reports from the first day of mask-wearing in schools indicated that most parents were very supportive, but schools needed public health guidance on how to deal with parents who did not want their children to wear masks, added Mr Clerkin.

Under the new rules, exemptions will be made for children with breathing difficulties or other relevant medical conditions, those unable to remove face coverings without assistance, or those with special needs who may feel uncomfortable wearing face coverings.

However, the guidelines say that, in other circumstances, staff and pupils who do not wear masks and do not have a valid medical certificate “will be refused entry to the school”.

“We all have the same aim — to keep schools as safe as possible. The key thing is to have access to advice on public health,” said Mr Clerkin.

It was taking up to 24 hours for principals to get an answer from the support phone lines.

“That’s not acceptable if we want to keep schools open.”

Mr Clerkin said he looked forward to the sharing of FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions).

“We want clear, consistent, and concise information.”

The FAQs needed to be issued as soon as possible, he said.

The IPPN’s phone lines were up to three times and four times busier on Wednesday dealing with calls from principals seeking guidance on dealing with young children and anxious parents.

The focus needed to be on support and minimising tensions, he said.

Mr Clerkin added that he was “really hopeful” that if everyone worked together to ensure that schools were safe then there would be an improvement in the situation.

Speaking yesterday, the Taoiseach said the new rules are “challenging” but there has to be “common sense, discretion and practical approach” applied to the requirements.

Mr Martin was challenged by Labour leader Alan Kelly over the legal enforcement of the new regulations.

“It is challenging, deputy. I appreciate that. It’s not a place I am entirely 100% comfortable with, as a person, as a parent, and as a former teacher myself,” Mr Martin said.

I’m very much alive to different situations in different schools. We have to be sensitive to all of that.”

Mr Martin said that school management will know their community and how to engage with their community.

The Education Minister said her department is following the public health advice and thanked schools and principals again for their work during the pandemic.

She said the measure will be reviewed in February 2022.

“Schools have been provided with guidance and with information for parents and children,” she told the Dáil on Wednesday.

“It is expected that schools as usual will take a practical approach over the next day or two, as has been communicated, in order to communicate the new measures to parents and ensure parents have the opportunity to provide masks to children.

“I’m very conscious that the decision was taken yesterday, but schools have been given the latitude over the next number of days to engage with parents, to engage with students in relation to the wearing of face masks.”