Gardaí appeal for witnesses to violent disorder ahead of FAI cup final

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of violent disorder that occurred ahead of the FAI cup final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last Sunday.
The incident which occurred on the afternoon of November 28 on Irishtown Rd saw numerous people assaulted as well as damage caused to vehicles outside the premises.
No serious injuries were reported.
A senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
Images of this incident have been widely circulated on social media.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and to anybody who recorded this incident on their mobile phone to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing to any road user travelling in the vicinity at approximately 2.50pm last Sunday who may have camera footage to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.