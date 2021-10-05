Bank of Ireland services now available at more than 920 post offices

Greg Murphy

Bank of Ireland and An Post have announced that local banking services are now available at more than 920 post offices around the country.

Customers will be able to withdraw cash or make lodgements, including cheques, at any of the 923 locations around Ireland.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of Bank of Ireland Retail, welcomed the partnership with An Post "in advance of the closure of any of our branches".

Mr Kelly said customers do not have to make any changes to their accounts to avail of the services which will allow them to bank at around 1,100 locations nationwide.

To make any deposits or withdrawals BOI customers are asked to bring their debit or ATM card to make the transaction, as well a new personalised lodgement docket to make a cheque lodgement.

Commenting on the announcement, Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post Retail, said they are delighted to offer this new service to customers.

“An Post continues to build a sustainable and successful national post office network that is modern, relevant, re-invigorated and providing community banking on the doorstep for the customers and communities we serve," she said.

"We are delighted to provide this facility to Bank of Ireland customers to access their account, pay in cash and cheques, and withdraw money 6 days a week.”

