Christmas social welfare bonus to be paid to 1.4m next week

The Christmas bonus will be paid to some 1.4 million long-term social welfare recipients next week, the Government has confirmed.

The bonus, which is being paid at the full rate of 100%, was flagged in the last budget.

Recipients include pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and lone parents.

This year, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will also receive the bonus.

The Department of Social Protection said time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12-month requirement.

Announcing the Christmas bonus, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said: “Christmas is a special time of the year but it can be a particularly expensive period for individuals and families.

“Therefore, I’m really pleased to announce that a 100% Christmas bonus will once again be paid this year, benefitting almost 1.4 million people.

“As a former Minister for Business, I know that our retail community is still feeling the impact of Covid-19.

“These past two years have been so difficult for our small and medium businesses. I am therefore urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas bonus locally this year.

“If we keep our business in our towns, we will keep our towns in business.”