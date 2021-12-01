Christmas social welfare bonus to be paid to 1.4m next week

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas bonus locally this year. Picture File

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 08:39

The Christmas bonus will be paid to some 1.4 million long-term social welfare recipients next week, the Government has confirmed.

The bonus, which is being paid at the full rate of 100%, was flagged in the last budget.

Recipients include pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and lone parents.

This year, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will also receive the bonus.

The Department of Social Protection said time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12-month requirement.

Announcing the Christmas bonus, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said: “Christmas is a special time of the year but it can be a particularly expensive period for individuals and families.

“Therefore, I’m really pleased to announce that a 100% Christmas bonus will once again be paid this year, benefitting almost 1.4 million people.

“As a former Minister for Business, I know that our retail community is still feeling the impact of Covid-19.

“These past two years have been so difficult for our small and medium businesses. I am therefore urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas bonus locally this year.

“If we keep our business in our towns, we will keep our towns in business.”

