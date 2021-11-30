Government decision to scrap antigen test subsidies a 'big mistake', says Opposition

Opposition parties are calling on the Government to urgently rethink the decision to scrap a planned subsidy on antigen tests.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly yesterday announced that plans to subsidise antigen testing have been set aside due to the market “doing that already”. Labour's health spokesperson Duncan Smith said scrapping proposals to bring in a subsidy on antigen tests was a "bad move".

"Some retailers have reduced prices, but we can't rely on that and it cannot be guaranteed," he said, adding that even at the reduced cost some retailers are currently charging, taking regular tests is still expensive for low-income families.

"We would ask the Government to revisit that as a matter of urgency because they have been making an absolute hames of antigen testing from start to finish.

"We have been very supportive of antigen testing, once it's done in a structured way, and at the moment the Government need to be subsidising tests," he said.

We find ourselves again in a position where we have no joined up thinking from the government



Families need to be able to afforded antigen tests to use it as a regular tool to keep them safe

This was echoed by Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall who hit out at the "quiet announcement" made by the Minister yesterday, which she said is a "big mistake" and "doesn't make any sense". She said it is some weeks now since health officials recommended the regular use of antigen tests.

"The Taoiseach and the Minister for Health promised to introduce a scheme for subsidised antigen tests and unfortunately, they did a U-turn on that yesterday," she said. Ms Shortall called on the Government "to take its responsibilities seriously".

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said clear advice is also needed on the correct use of antigen tests.

But he said the public has been ahead of the Government in relation to changing their behaviour and the vast majority of people have behaved responsibly.

He said his party would not be giving Mr Donnelly a "blank cheque" with regards to the extension of emergency Covid legislation which is due to go through the Dáil later this week.