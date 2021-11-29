'Likely' that Omicron variant is already in Ireland, says Minister for Health

Stephen Donnelly said in his opinion, it is “very likely” that at least some of these will be the Omicron variant.

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 10:48
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

There are a number of suspected cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Ireland, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

A number of suspect cases were undergoing genome sequencing here as EU countries have introduced a ban on flights from southern Africa in a bid to contain the spread.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Donnelly said a number of Covid-19 cases with the S-gene dropout evident in Omicron have been identified.

These swabs are being analysed for sequencing.

Mr Donnelly said in his opinion, it is “very likely” that at least some of these will be the Omicron variant.

Despite this development, Mr Donnelly ruled out any immediate escalation of social restrictions beyond what is expected tomorrow in relation to children.

The three-party leaders in government are meeting with public health officials today to discuss the emergence of this new variant.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Mr Donnelly said the government plans to subsidise antigen testing have been set aside due to the market “doing that already”.

He said the Cabinet will take decisions tomorrow in relation to curbing social activities for children for the coming weeks. 

He added that he understands the difficulties such restrictions will cause, but they are “sensible” in light of the high rate of the virus in children.

Mr Donnelly said commercial pantomime shows will still be able to continue but the advice will be that children do not attend. When pressed how is that viable, Mr Donnelly said government will step in and offer supports to those businesses affected.

Last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that while there is much attention on new variants, incidence of the Delta variant in Ireland was “too high”.

He said that there was still widespread infection in the community.

He urged people to continue to take action to prevent the spread of the virus, including good hand hygiene, wearing a face covering, meeting others outdoors where possible and, when indoors, opening windows and ensuring good ventilation.

He also called for people to get vaccinated and to come forward for the booster jab when eligible.

