Transport ministers seek public views on all-island railway review

Eamon Ryan said public participation is important in shaping the outcome of the rail review. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 18:52
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

People in Northern Ireland and the Republic are being asked to have their say on the future of rail as part of the all-island Strategic Rail Review.

Minister for Transport in the Republic Eamon Ryan, and Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, have said a key element of the review will be gaining insights from interested stakeholders and the wider public.

Ms Mallon said: “Since coming into office, I have been clear that it is my priority to address regional imbalance, tackle the climate crisis and better connect communities across Ireland.

“I have huge ambitions for our all-island rail network and I believe it has massive untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island.

“The All-Island Strategic Rail Review will allow us to consider our network across this island to view how we can improve it for everyone.”

Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon said the rail review would deliver 'multiple benefits' (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon said the rail review would deliver ‘multiple benefits’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Ryan said: “I’m delighted to launch this public consultation on the future of rail on the island of Ireland.

“We want to hear people’s views on how rail can support social and economic development across the island, enhance regional accessibility and improve connectivity between our major cities.

“I would encourage all interested parties to participate in shaping the outcome of this important review.”

People will be able to participate in the review online here.

The deadline for receipt of submissions as part of the public consultation is 5pm on January 21, 2022.

Irish Rail to spend more than €5m on security this year as antisocial behaviour worsens

