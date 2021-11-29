Erectile dysfunction tablets among 1.6m units of fake medicines seized

Over 370,000 erectile dysfunction tablets were seized among over 1.6 million units of fake and other illegal medicines in Ireland last year.

The annual report from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), which monitors medicines here, shows 1,610,295 dosage units were detained during 2020, a huge spike from the year before when the total stood at 1,018,678 units.

Products detained included sedatives, erectile dysfunction medicines, analgesics and anabolic steroids during joint operations between the HPRA, gardaí and Revenue’s customs service.

Three prosecutions were initiated in relation to the unauthorised supply of anabolic steroids, and 11 voluntary formal cautions were issued. Sedatives made up the bulk of the seizures at 36%. The number of enforcement cases also increased to 8,043 from 6,167 the year before.

“The Interpol-co-ordinated Operation Pangea XIII was a year-round operation designed to enhance worldwide cooperation between health products regulators and other government agencies,” the report states.

Online advertisements and websites selling these products were continuously monitored during the year, and the report states that 482 websites, e-commerce listings and/or social media pages were closed down by the HPRA.

The number of adverse effect reports dropped to 7,752 from 9,253 the year before, with 3,423 reports linked to antineoplastic medicines including chemotherapy and 17 to transplant medication. Reports were also investigated in relation to cosmetics.

Covid

The HPRA also played a key role in efforts to suppress Covid-19.

It has “active engagement” in the assessment of vaccines and therapeutics with the European Medicine’s Agency’s committee for human medicines (CHMP) and its COVID-19 EMA pandemic task force (COVID-EFT).

Dr Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the HPRA, collaborates with the vaccine high level task force and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

She welcomed the authorisation of Covid-vaccines “only one year after the identification of a completely new virus".

“The HPRA was an active participant in that response, both through our work at the EMA and via our contribution to international efforts to co-ordinate and streamline regulatory processes and decision-making,” she said.