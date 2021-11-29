Revolut co-founder makes €1.1m donation to Toy Show Appeal 

The co-founder of Revolut has donated €1.1m to the 2021 Toy Show Appeal.

Vlad Yatsenko confirmed the donation early on Monday, praising the support for the charity appeal.

The Toy Show Appeal, now in its second year, supports a range of children’s charities with any money raised being distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

At the end of Friday’s show, €3,347,912 had been raised. By Sunday evening, the figure had jumped to €5,045,926.

Revolut partnered with the Toy Show this year, meaning users of the banking services tool can donate to the campaign directly from the app.

Mr Yatsenko said that Revolut app customers showed “incredible support” to the appeal.

On Saturday, he promised to donate €100,000 to the appeal following tech issues with the app on Friday night.

The app was overwhelmed for a short time due to the number of people looking to donate.

“What an incredible support Revolut App customers gave to a worthy charity,” Mr Yatsenko said.

“Granted, there were some challenges at the [peak] of the live campaign. So, I've personally donated €100K, and will also match any further donations this weekend via Revolut App up to €1m,” said Mr Yatsenko on social media.

On Monday, he shared a screenshot of his donation, which came in at €1,100,011.33.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of support and donations to the #LateLateToyShow2021 charity appeal via [Revolut],” he stated.

Thank you all for the outpouring of support and donations to the #LateLateToyShow2021 charity appeal via @RevolutApp @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Cl3rxVlTFS — Vlad Yatsenko (@vyatsenko) November 29, 2021

The “unbelievable” donation was praised as something that will “help change Irish children’s lives for good”.

Last year, the first year of the appeal, more than €6m was raised for charity.

It was inspired by Saoirse Ruane, who had been a guest on the show in 2020.

Saoirse raised money through a host of fundraisers because after being diagnosed with a tumour she "had to get her leg taken away" and she will need a prosthesis until she is 18.

Saoirse raised more money than was initially needed so she donated the extra money to the charities and hospitals that had helped her.