'People power has prevailed' - Hotel refused on famed Cobblestone pub site

Campaigners had urged the public to submit formal objections to the council over the plans, and hundreds of people held a protest in Dublin city centre last month. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 11:57
Sean Murray

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for proposals to build a hotel on the site of one of the city’s most famous pubs.

Hundreds of objections were lodged over the plans for the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield.

The pub, which is popular for its traditional Irish music, would have been part-demolished to allow the building of a 114-bedroom hotel on King Street.

The Save the Cobblestone demonstration included protesters dressed in Halloween costumes holding placards with ‘Dublin is Dying’ messages, as well as musicians who played traditional songs.

Campaigners said that though the front bar would be maintained as a listed building, 70% of the current floorspace would be removed making it impossible for the pub to function as a business.

The decision to refuse permission was welcomed. Labour senator Marie Sherlock described it as a “great relief” and said the “people power has prevailed”.

“We now need to ensure that this is a turning point in the battle for Dublin's cultural space,” she said. 

“Vital now that resources go into protecting and expanding.” 

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said: “Do I dare hope for the future of cultural space in Dublin? Down to the people power of everyone who got involved.”

PlanningDevelopmenthotelCobblestone pubPlace: SmithfieldPlace: Dublin
