Gardaí investigating incident that occurred ahead of FAI Cup final

It is understood that a row and fighting broke out before the match. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 22:15
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred before Sunday's FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium.

An incident was reported ahead of the match between Bohemians and St. Pat's in Dublin and it is understood that a row and fighting broke out before the game.

Video footage has circulated on social media of the incident.

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident which occurred on the Irishtown Road.

They said that order was quickly restored when they attended the scene.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, 28th November, 2021, on the Irishtown Road, Dublin 4,” a statement read.

“Order was quickly restored by Gardaí who attended the scene. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

