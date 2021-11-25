Gardaí and RSA highlight impact of drink driving in Christmas road safety campaign

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are calling on drivers to not drink and drive over Christmas and new year after more than 80 fatalities were recorded on Irish roads over this time in the last five years.

Since 2016, 83 people have been killed, an average of 17 every year, while 709 have been left seriously injured, around 142 annually, at this period.

Authorities are appealing to drivers to know the dangers of drink driving and the devastating effect it can have.

Almost seven out of 10 fatalities were male, while almost two-thirds of serious injuries were also male.

From 4pm to 8pm is highlighted as the time frame with this highest risk for fatalities, while the majority (51%) of serious injuries occur in the late afternoon to early evening.

Gardaí say that so far in 2021, more than 4,450 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and 3,333 for drug driving, averaging at almost 116 drivers each week.

A six-week campaign, beginning this weekend, will see gardaí at checkpoints across the country conducting breathalyser tests, as well as speed checks, seat belts, mobile phone use by drivers and unaccompanied learner drivers.

"Unfortunately drink driving is still a problem on Irish roads," said deputy commissioner, Ann Marie McMahon.

"120 people have lost their lives on the roads this year and members of An Garda Síochána have had to deliver this devastating news to their families.

"We don’t want to have to deliver this news to your family this Christmas.”

While all age groups (drivers 16-83 years old) are well represented in drink driving detections, most arrests for drink driving in males is evenly spread across the late teen to mid-40 age categories, while female arrests peak in the 35 to 44 age group.

The morning after a night of drinking is "a real danger zone" with 11% of fatal collisions related to drinking and driving occurring between 7am and 11am.

Research by the RSA shows that one in four drivers admit to driving over the limit the morning after.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority said: "There is no hard and fast rule about when it is safe to drive the morning after if you have been drinking the previous night.

"But motorists should allow at least one hour per standard drink for the alcohol to clear their system.

A standard drink is a half-pint, a small glass of wine or a standard measure of spirits, Mr Waide added.

"If drinking at home, you may be unknowingly drinking larger measures and therefore increasing the risk of being unsafe to drive the following morning.

"The key is never to take chances, don’t risk it, you could end up losing your licence or worse.”

Drivers are reminded of the penalties they face when caught drink driving, including a minimum three-month disqualification.

"While the majority of drivers don’t drink and drive there are still some who persist in this dangerous behaviour," said Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

"Think about how a driving ban would impact your daily life. You will no longer be able to drive to work, drive to the gym or drop the kids off to school."

Drivers are reminded that the designated driver campaign from Coca Cola is running again this year, offering free soft drinks and water, as well as free parking at Q-Park car parks in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast.