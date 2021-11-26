Munster squad to be flown home from South Africa over new Covid-19 variant

The Munster rugby squad training in Pretoria, South Africa, on Wednesday. Picture: ©INPHO/Gordon Arons

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 13:30
Eoin English

Arrangements are being made to fly the Munster rugby squad home from South Africa soon following the cancellation of the latest round of United Rugby Championships (URC) games this weekend amid fears over the new Covid-19 variant.

A 33-man squad travelled to South Africa last weekend to prepare for their double-header of URC fixtures over the coming week.

Munster were due to face the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday and the Emirates Lions on December 4, in Johannesburg, in rounds six and seven of the competition.

Three other teams from the northern hemisphere are in South Africa for these URC rounds.

But amid rising concerns about the emergence of a Covid variant in South Africa, URC has announced the postponement of the South Africa games.

In a statement on Friday lunchtime, the organisers said: "Due to the sudden developments connected with the new Covid-19 variant (B.1.1.529) that have immediately placed South Africa on the UK and EU travel red lists, the scheduled Round 6 and 7 United Rugby Championship fixtures set to take place in South Africa over the next two weekends have been postponed and will be rescheduled later this season.

The safety and wellbeing of our participating clubs' players, coaches, support staff and match officials is the foremost priority and the URC is currently working with the four visiting clubs – Cardiff Rugby, Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma – to facilitate their return as soon as possible."

In a tweet earlier, Munster Rugby said all staff and players are safe and well in Pretoria.

“We are working with URC on the ongoing situation relating to Covid-19 and will provide an update once we know more,” they said.

Earlier, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region".

Reintroduction of hotel quarantine

Here, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said if the variant requires the reintroduction of hotel quarantine, that could happen and Government ministers are meeting on Friday lunchtime to discuss the response.

Ms McEntee said the Munster rugby squad will be able to come home, but she did not rule out the possibility that people arriving in Ireland would have to quarantine.

"We've always tried to make sure that irrespective of the situation that Irish citizens and EU citizens could come home and we put certain brakes on other countries outside of the EU in actually coming into the country," she said.

"So if we need to move quickly here, be it with the introduction of hotel quarantine, then I think that's something that we need to do that would obviously allow people to come home.

"We've seen so quickly in the past few variants be they the Beta or the Delta variants, how quickly they travelled, how quickly they move, the implications that they've had for the country, but right across Europe and the world.

"So I think we learn from this to be pandemic as time has gone on, and I think we need to make sure that we continue to learn and that we respond in the best way possible.

"So if we have a new variant, if it is as virulent, and easily transmissible, as it's suggested, I think we need to make sure that we move quickly enough might mean with restrictions on travel but also with the introduction of hotel quarantine."

