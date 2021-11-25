Nphet warns against playdates, Christmas plays or indoor activities where kids mix for two weeks

Nphet warns against playdates, Christmas plays or indoor activities where kids mix for two weeks

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 20:04
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

School Christmas plays, communions, indoor playdates, sleepovers and birthday parties should not take place for children under 12, Nphet has advised.

It is understood that Nphet has warned that indoor community activities for younger children should now "be avoided" for at least the next two weeks, after meeting this evening.

Nphet has also recommended that face masks be worn by all pupils in third class and above in school and all children over the age of nine should wear facemasks on public transport and in shops.

Currently children over the age of 13 are required to wear face coverings in classrooms.

This new guidance on face masks will be reviewed in February of next year.

The latest advice is expected to be sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly before being discussed by the Cabinet.

It comes as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children over the age of five.

