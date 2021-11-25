EMA approves Pfizer jab for children aged 5 to 11

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for us for children between the ages of 5 and 11-years.

Both the US and Canada have already authorised the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children in the age grouping.

In children from 5 to 11 years of age, a study found that a lower dose of the Comirnaty vaccine was comparable to a larger dose used in people aged 12 and above.

Children in the group will be given two injections, three weeks apart, into the muscle of the upper arm.

Earlier in the week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland is ready to administer the vaccines to primary school children once European regulators sign off on the decision.

However, the Taoiseach said it was unlikely children in that cohort will get the jab here before Christmas, given the timeline and logistics involved.

“My view there is that we will then have to go to Niac here but I would support the rollout to children in due course once it’s authorised by the relevant authorities who have the clinical expertise to make that recommendation,” he said.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech submitted data to the EMA that they say supports the use of their mRNA vaccine for young children.

The vaccine was found to induce a strong immune response in five- to 11-year-olds in a clinical trial of 2,268 participants, the companies said in September.