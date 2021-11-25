Free school antigen tests for SNAs and teachers

An Antigen testing pack will be delivered free of charge directly to the parent or guardian who requests it. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 20:30
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) or teachers working closely with children in a 'pod' where there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 can avail of the school’s antigen testing programme, it has been confirmed.

The detail is included in guidance issued to schools this evening. From next Monday, parents are asked to immediately tell their child’s school if their child receives a positive PCR result.

The principal will then contact the parents of the other children in the relevant ‘pod’ or table in that class and advise them on how to request free antigen tests for their child, if they wish, using a Freephone number. They are requested not to share any personal information. 

When ordering the tests, parents will need to provide their child's name and address, together with the school's roll number. 

The testing pack will then be delivered free of charge directly to the parent or guardian at their home address. The HSE advises that parents carry out the first antigen test for their child on the day that they receive the test kit, a second test two days later, and a third test two days after that.

Children who are well and have no Covid-19 or respiratory symptoms can remain in school while they are doing their antigen tests.

“As an additional precautionary measure for staff working in the classroom, where there is a confirmed case in a pod, an SNA or teacher working closely with children in the pod may also avail of the antigen tests and request them in the same way as parents/guardians are instructed,” the guidance states.

Where there is an additional case in a second pod within seven days, then the class teacher and other staff members working in the classroom may request the antigen tests through the Freephone number. 

"This is an entirely voluntary measure, and staff should continue to attend the workplace unless they develop symptoms or receive a detected result on the antigen test.”

Children who have symptoms should not use antigen tests, they should stay at home and organise a PCR test for Covid-19. If a parent has any concerns about their child, they should contact their GP.

