Nphet to discuss mask wearing for children in primary schools

A requirement for children to wear masks in primary schools will be considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) when it meets later this morning.

Cases among children have increased by more than 50% over the past two weeks, with nearly one in every hundred children testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

There were nearly 16,500 cases in the past fortnight, almost 6,000 more than the previous two weeks.

However, just 24 outbreaks have been liked to schools, accounting for 139 cases.

Consultant in infectious diseases, Dr Eoghan de Barra, says infection in children is generally mild

"The direct health impact on children has been modest in their physical health, so thankfully the number of children that end up severely unwell is small," he said.

"There are children who get sick with this, there are admissions to the hospital, but thankfully that's a relatively rare event."

Junior Education Minister Josepha Madigan says the Government is "determined" to keep schools open but it is up to public health officials to decide whether contact tracing should restart in classrooms.

"If there is any further decisions in relation to testing and tracing of any close contacts in schools, it's a matter for Nphet to consider," Ms Madigan said.

"The department engages regularly with Nphet and Minister Donnelly and we work very closely with the HSE public health who actually support schools dealing with Covid-19.

"Each school has a Covid-19 response plan that is constantly updated and looked at and they're part of the Government's work safety protocol as well."

She added: "The Government has put in €600m since the beginning of this pandemic to ensure that schools stay open.

"I know when you're talking about special education, which is under my remit, there's extensive PPE, there's sanitation, there's, you know, everything that you can think of to make sure that we keep schools open."

The use of masks among people attending large or crowded events will also be looked at by Nphet this morning, however it will be next week before health officials consider if further restrictions are needed.

Dr de Barra says the virus is hitting the unvaccinated hardest and it could be avoided.

"It said often that people in the health service are fatigued and tired," Dr de Barra said.

"I mean, it's always a busy job, but it's also very depressing each morning coming into four, five or six new Covid patients in their 20s, 30s, 40s, whatever, but they're unvaccinated and they're sick.

"This is largely about unvaccinated when it comes to the hospitalisation and they're very unwell and it's, it's disheartening that's still what's going on."