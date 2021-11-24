Navy chiefs issue security warnings over presence of 'foreign military vessels'

The Irish naval service is struggling to carry out its duties because of a shortage of sailors, poor pay and allowances, increasing responsibilities, lack of powers and old infrastructure, naval commanders have told Oireachtas members.

During a visit to Navy Headquarters in Haulbowline, Co Cork, the Oireachtas Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs was told the strength of the service has fallen by more than 25% since 1998, from 1,114 personnel to 883.

A committee report compiled on the visit said national security concerns raised by officers included the presence of “foreign military vessels” in the European Economic Zone – over which Ireland has sovereignty rights – and underwater cabling crossing the Atlantic from Ireland and other European countries.

The flag officer commanding naval service, Commodore Michael Malone, told the committee that maritime security was paramount in protecting Ireland’s sovereignty, the security of its citizens and meeting international obligations.

Brexit

He said, with Brexit, more fishing had been directed to the coasts off Irish waters.

The flag officer said Ireland’s maritime border straddled 1,315km. In addition, climate change had led to the opening of the Arctic regions, which, he said, will have an impact on Ireland.

Figures he produced showed the decline in navy strength, dropping by 25% since 1998. He said of the 883 personnel currently, only 717 were fully trained.

Commodore Michael Malone told the committee that personnel issues meant the navy 'cannot attract/retain personnel' and said the patrol duty allowance was overly complex. Picture: Larry Cummins

He said the naval service’s ambition was to develop a minimum 12-ship balanced fleet and be capable of providing for the maritime defence and security requirements including surface to air, surface and subsurface environments.

Cmdr Malone told the committee: “The only way that maritime security can be enforced, guaranteed and protected is by decisive maritime presence, and that means suitably empowered law enforcement agents operating from suitably endowed platforms – ships.”

He said personnel issues meant the navy "cannot attract/retain personnel" and said the patrol duty allowance was overly complex.

19th-century infrastructure

Other issues included 19th-century infrastructure, insufficient berthage, lack of accommodation and long-term investment.

A second presentation, led by Commander Anthony Geraghty, fleet operations officer, highlighted the changing circumstances facing the naval service.

“These include the change in operations and areas of patrol following Brexit, the illegal shipping of narcotics and the routes now being taken, foreign military vessels in the EEZ and of recent concern is the underwater cabling now crossing the Atlantic from Ireland and other EU countries,” the report said.

“Other matters that arose included the requirement for national security for more off-shore energy sources including wind farms and wave power. While every effort is being made to cover these recent developments, the legislation is unclear as to what actions and powers, the naval service has."