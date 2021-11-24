Half of parents 'not comfortable' with five to 12-year-olds getting vaccinated

People are planning for a subdued Christmas as Covid-19 case numbers remain stubbornly high heading into the festive season.

Last year saw a quieter, more intimate Christmas for everyone and it seems as though the majority of people are favouring the same this year.

Over 85% of people are planning to spend the day with their closest loved ones rather than having a big celebration with extended family and friends.

More than half of people found Christmas 2020 to be more relaxing as with less socialisation it was less hectic and there wasn't so much to plan and prepare.

The majority of people are not planning to socialise in other households over the holiday season.

Although people can spend a night dining out, in the pub or at a gig this year, more than 70% say they are hesitant to embrace the nightlife.

About four in 10 said this was because they were nervous about catching Covid while just under a third said they simply prefer the pace of life acquired during Covid.

Almost three-quarters of people are concerned about contracting Covid in any setting over the winter months. However, over a third say they are taking all necessary precautions.

More than half of people believe another lockdown could be on the cards but the same number of people think it would be unnecessary because most people are fully vaccinated and they believe Covid is a risk we have to learn to live with.

According to research by content marketing agency Zahra, a third of people say being fully vaccinated has made them less concerned about contracting Covid.

Majority would get booster vaccine

The majority also said that they would get the booster vaccine if it was offered to them.

Not everyone is convinced about the safety of the vaccine, however, as 54% of pregnant people surveyed chose not to get vaccinated as they were not comfortable receiving it during pregnancy.

While the Government is ready to administer vaccines to primary school children once it is approved by European regulators, parents are not as keen.

Just over half of parents say they would not feel comfortable with their five to 12-year-old children receiving the jab.

"The vast majority are committed to persevering over the coming months in a bid to protect public health, and this theme follows through in how the nation plans to celebrate Christmas," Gina Miltiadou, managing director and co-founder of Zahra said.

Looking back over the past year, a large number of people felt disappointed as they believed life would return to normal once the majority of the population were fully vaccinated.

A fifth of people cannot wait for the year to end while almost four in 10 enjoyed the slower pace of life.