Covid-19: 24 outbreaks recorded in schools last week

The number of reported outbreaks of Covid-19 has fallen for the second week in a row, but the number of outbreaks in schools, residential institutions and workplaces has risen.

In all, there were 124 Covid-19 outbreaks notified in the week ending 20 November, according to data released today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). This compares to 150 in the previous week, and 170 the week before.

The number of hospital outbreaks dropped to eight last week, from 27 the week before. Outbreaks in schools rose from 16 to 24, while the number of outbreaks in residential institutions also rose from 21 to 24.

There were six outbreaks in childcare facilities, five in nursing homes, and 10 in workplaces.

The number of family outbreaks in private homes also fell, from 29 to 15. The HPSC said that outbreaks in these settings could be underestimated due to the public health focus on key settings at present.

The latest outbreaks data comes as the current incidence of Covid-19 is putting severe pressure on the health service.

Paul Reid told an Oireachtas Committee this morning that the resurgence of the virus will place “even more pressure on staff” while Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday reiterated calls for people to make a “concerted effort” to stop the spread of the virus.

Of the 3,405 outbreaks notified since the 27 June onwards, 1,158 of them are still considered to be “open”. An outbreak is considered “closed” when that location has not experienced any new cases of infection for 28 days.

There are 70 open outbreaks in acute hospitals, 52 in nursing homes, and 107 related to schools according to the HPSC data.

An outbreak is reported when there are two or more cases of Covid-19 in the same setting, or when there are two or more cases of illness consistent with Covid-19 and at least one person is a confirmed case.