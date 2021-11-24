Significant disruptions expected as truckers convoy to Leinster House in fuel price protest

Significant disruptions are expected on main approach routes to Dublin this morning as convoys of trucks makes their way to the city to protest at rising fuel prices.

Disruptions are expected on routes into and around the city this morning, especially in the Kildare Street area, as trucks start to park up near the Dáil.

Gardaí say they have a plan in place, but they're advising that commuters may be impacted.

They are already reporting slow-moving convoys on the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7 and M11 motorways.

The group, calling itself the Irish Truckers Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices, said it is protesting for "lower fuel costs at the pump and at home".

In a Facebook post, the group said: “We want lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good".

They want the government to address the nation on the fuel issue and warned of the possibility of an additional protest in the week before Christmas.

Hauliers protest heading towards Dublin on the M1 at Donabate @rtenews pic.twitter.com/T8W0h0QMFE — Owen Corcoran (@ocor1) November 24, 2021

Mark Sheehan, owner of MS Transport, says his diesel bill has increased by €20,000 per month.

"The problem is, as you know, inflation at the minute. with a driver's wages, diesel and toll bridges," he told Newstalk.

"There's no money in anymore, costs have gone through the roof.

"Trying to keep people in jobs and it just keeps rising and rising and rising and we get nothing out of it."

Several truckers, parked up at service stations before heading to Dublin, say their plan is to show the Government that they "cannot compete with the price of diesel".

One of the protesters says he has no other option as the cost of fuel has become unaffordable.

"We want one of them to come out and talk to us," he said.

"We just want to ask them what can you do for us, because it's not getting any cheaper and it's not getting any cheaper to live outside of Dublin, even the cost of heating our homes now has gone through the roof."

Bus Éireann advisory Bus Éireann is advising all passengers to expect delays on all roads into the city today, with routes 100X and 133 being diverted due to the closure of Molesworth Street and Kildare Street. "Due to today's convoy protest, Route 100X services will terminate at Georges Quay and operate from Custom House Quay. "Route NX services will terminate on O’Connell Street and operate from Beresford Place. "All Routes 105X, 103X, 111X and 103 services will terminate on O’Connell Street."