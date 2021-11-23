Truckers to convoy to Leinster House in protest against fuel prices

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices are set to block several routes into Dublin tomorrow morning as part of a protest.

The protest against fuel prices is planned for Wednesday morning on several routes into Dublin city as well as within the city centre.

A large group of trucks will leave various locations from 7 am, travelling on the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7, and the M11 with delays expected for road users as a result.

The organisers say they want the government to address the nation on the fuel issue, otherwise, they will return in bigger numbers a week before Christmas.

Anyone travelling to Dublin tomorrow is being warned to expect long delays.

Several approach routes to Dublin city are expected to be blocked by the Association who will be travelling in convoy to Leinster House.

Gardaí say they have a plan in place, but they are advising that commuter traffic may be impacted.

In a Facebook post, the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices said the protest is for lower fuel costs at the pump and at home.

“We want lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good. We want the government to address the nation on this cause.

This is for the people of Ireland, for our future and for our kids.

If there is no change, a lot of small operators will be out of business "sooner than you think", the group warned.