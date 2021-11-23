Truckers to convoy to Leinster House in protest against fuel prices

Truckers to convoy to Leinster House in protest against fuel prices

Several approach routes to Dublin city centre are expected to be blocked by the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices travelling in convoy to Leinster House. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 20:07
Maeve Lee

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices are set to block several routes into Dublin tomorrow morning as part of a protest.

The protest against fuel prices is planned for Wednesday morning on several routes into Dublin city as well as within the city centre.

A large group of trucks will leave various locations from 7 am, travelling on the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7, and the M11 with delays expected for road users as a result.

The organisers say they want the government to address the nation on the fuel issue, otherwise, they will return in bigger numbers a week before Christmas.

Anyone travelling to Dublin tomorrow is being warned to expect long delays.

Several approach routes to Dublin city are expected to be blocked by the Association who will be travelling in convoy to Leinster House.

Gardaí say they have a plan in place, but they are advising that commuter traffic may be impacted.

In a Facebook post, the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices said the protest is for lower fuel costs at the pump and at home.

“We want lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good. We want the government to address the nation on this cause.

This is for the people of Ireland, for our future and for our kids.

If there is no change, a lot of small operators will be out of business "sooner than you think", the group warned.

Read More

Farmers to stage tractor-convoy protest in Dublin City today

More in this section

Limerick therapy dog Bonnie honoured on last shift before retirement Limerick therapy dog Bonnie honoured on last shift before retirement
'Late Late' cancellation will cost my children's charities €100k, says Andrew McGinley  'Late Late' cancellation will cost my children's charities €100k, says Andrew McGinley 
Nphet unlikely to recommend more Covid restrictions this week as 3,666 cases confirmed  Nphet unlikely to recommend more Covid restrictions this week as 3,666 cases confirmed 
ProtesttruckersHaulagefuel pricesPlace: Dublin
Truckers to convoy to Leinster House in protest against fuel prices

Sally Rooney, Keith Earls and David King among the winners at An Post Irish Book Awards

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices